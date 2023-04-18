Freeland (2-1) allowed nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits and walk over 2.2 innings Monday. He struck out one and took a loss against Pittsburgh.

Freeland couldn't find any sort of groove Monday and turned in his shortest start of the year. He gave up just two extra-base hits, including Andrew McCutchen's solo shot to open the game's scoring. Freeland had allowed just two runs through 18.2 frames prior to the ugly outing and his ERA jumped to 3.80. He's projected for a start in Philadelphia this weekend.