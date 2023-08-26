Freeland did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and zero walks over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

It was the 10th time in his past 11 starts that Freeland has allowed three or more earned runs. However, despite allowing eight hits including a couple of homers, Freeland limited the damage on the scoreboard to three runs and left with the lead after six. The Orioles would go on to score two in the eighth to take the lead and render Freeland with a no-decision. Freeland will take a season ERA of 5.00 into his next start, currently slated to take place at home next Wednesday against Atlanta.