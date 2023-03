Freeland is lined up to start the second game of the regular season for the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

German Marquez was announced Friday as the team's Opening Day starter next Thursday at San Diego, and Freeland will then follow him in the Colorado rotation mix. This also puts Freeland on track to start the Rockies' home opener April 6 versus the Nationals. The 29-year-old left-hander worked to a 4.53 ERA and 131:53 K:BB over 174.2 innings (31 starts) last season.