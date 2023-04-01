Freeland (1-0) tossed six shutout innings and earned a win over San Diego on Friday. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out one.
Freeland leaned on his defense all night with just one punchout and two total whiffs. The only batter that gave him much trouble was Ha-Seong Kim, who knocked two doubles. Freeland needed just 74 pitches (48 strikes) in the easy win. He's scheduled for a home tilt with the Nationals next week.
