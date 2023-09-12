Freeland allowed three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two batters over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Monday.

Freeland allowed just one run through four frames before fading a bit and yielding a single score in each of the fifth and sixth innings. That was still enough to earn him his second straight quality start, the first time he has accomplished back-to-back quality starts since mid-May. Freeland isn't really on the fantasy radar outside of deeper leagues, however, as he has posted a poor 5.07 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 93:41 K:BB over 152.2 innings on the campaign.