Freeland (shoulder) will likely start Friday against Oakland, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Freeland is slated to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday and should be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday if all goes well. The 30-year-old southpaw has been on the IL since July 14 with a dislocated right shoulder and will seemingly face baseball's worst offense during his return.

