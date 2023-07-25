Freeland (shoulder) will likely start Friday against Oakland, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Freeland is slated to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday and should be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday if all goes well. The 30-year-old southpaw has been on the IL since July 14 with a dislocated right shoulder and will seemingly face baseball's worst offense during his return.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Throws simulated game•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Could return next weekend•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Throws bullpen session•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Targeting late-July return•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Completes bullpen session•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Lands on injured list•