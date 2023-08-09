Freeland did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and zero walks over six innings against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Although he allowed eight of Milwaukee's nine hits Tuesday, Freeland's refusal to issue free passes helped him break his streak of four consecutive starts with a loss. However, the 30-year-old lefty was given a lead to work with twice but gave them both up immediately courtesy of home runs from William Contreras in the third inning and Andruw Monasterio in the seventh. Freeland was pulled shortly after Monasterio's homer and remains in search of his first win since May 14 against Philadelphia.