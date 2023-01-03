site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Matt Carasiti: Back with Rockies
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2023
Carasiti signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies last month.
The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Carasiti, 31, split 2022 between Triple-A Sacramento in the Giants organization and the independent league Long Island Ducks. He came up in the Rockies' system and first reached the majors with them back in 2016.
