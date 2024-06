Carasiti elected free agency Monday, per MLB's transaction log.

Carasiti was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday, and rather than reporting to Triple-A Albuquerque, he'll test free agency. The 32-year-old has appeared in seven games for Colorado in 2024, posting a 10.38 ERA and 2.19 WHIP with seven strikeouts and three walks over 8.2 frames.