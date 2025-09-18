Brown completed four innings against Miami on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one batter in a no-decision.

This was far from a strong performance by Brown, but he did keep his name out of the loss column for the first time through five major-league starts. Aside from that, it was a grind for the rookie right-hander, as he threw just 44 of 75 pitches for strikes and issued a career-high four free passes. Brown particularly struggled in his fourth and final frame, as he allowed four baserunners -- all with two outs -- while giving up a pair of runs. He's at a 9.17 ERA through 17.2 innings and is projected to face the Mariners in Seattle for his next start.