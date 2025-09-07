Brown (0-3) allowed six runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.2 innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Saturday.

Brown had the shortest start of his career so far as the Padres ambushed him for six runs in the second inning. He's now allowed 13 runs over 9.1 innings across three starts, losing all three. It's unclear if the Rockies will be willing to stomach a few more starts for Brown over the remainder of the season. If he stays in the rotation for another turn, he's tentatively projected for a rematch with the Padres in San Diego next week.