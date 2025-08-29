Brown is slated to start Saturday's game against the Cubs in Colorado.

Colorado is getting German Marquez (biceps) back from the injured list to start Friday's series opener, but Brown will end up sticking around in the rotation after the Rockies moved struggling starter Antonio Senzatela to the bullpen earlier this week. After bypassing the Triple-A level, Brown took a loss in his MLB debut this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, surrendering four earned runs on five hits and three walks across 3.2 innings. The rookie won't make for an appealing streaming option while taking on the Cubs at hitter-friendly Coors Field.