The Rockies are expected to call up Brown from Double-A Hartford to start Sunday's game against the Pirates at PNC Park, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After Colorado released Austin Gomber on Friday, Brown looks to be the leading candidate to fill the opening in the rotation. The 79th overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, Brown missed significant development time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 and has yet to pitch above the Double-A level, but he's pitched effectively over 11 outings for Hartford. Since getting promoted from High-A Spokane on May 30, the 25-year-old right-hander has logged a 3.14 ERA and 57:15 K:BB across 43 innings at Double-A.