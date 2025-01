The Rockies signed Martini to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Martini managed a .912 OPS in 29 games for the Reds in 2023 and opened 2024 as their primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, but he fell off to a .641 OPS across 52 contests last season and missed significant time due to thumb surgery. The 34-year-old will compete for a reserve outfielder role in Colorado.