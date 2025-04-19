Martini is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Nationals on Saturday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Martini has seen more playing time recently due to Brenton Doyle (quadriceps, bereavement) being sidelined, with the former going 5-for-10 with two walks and three runs scored over his last three outings. With southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the hill for the Nationals, Martini will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout while Mickey Moniak, Jordan Beck and Sean Bouchard man the outfield.