Mears (1-4) was tagged with the loss and a blown save after he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning Tuesday against the Brewers.

Mears didn't give up hard contact as the two hits against him were infield singles, but he was unable to get through the frame on 39 pitches. It's the second blown save of the season for the right-hander, who remains without a save but has seven holds to go along with an ugly 6.28 ERA. Closer Tyler Kinley threw three innings over the previous two days, which likely prompted manager Bud Black to look elsewhere for Tuesday's save opportunity.