Mears (oblique) has been playing catch since late July but hasn't yet been cleared to throw off a mound, MLB.com reports.

Mears has been slow to bounce back from a left oblique strain, which forced him to the 15-day injured list June 28. Since he'll need to throw multiple bullpen sessions, face hitters in live batting practice and complete a rehab assignment prior to being activated, Mears doesn't look as though he'll be ready to rejoin the Rockies bullpen until late August at the soonest.