Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Belts 38th home run

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

Arenado got the Rockies into the scoring column in the ninth inning, but they'd fall in Game 163 with Los Angeles emerging as the division champs. He'll end the regular season as the National League leader in home runs (38). The 27-year-old will have at least one more game left in 2018, as Colorado is set to face off against the Cubs on Tuesday in the wild-card game.

