Arenado went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 12-8 loss to Arizona.

Arenado was perfect at the dish Monday, collecting four hits and an RBI sacrifice fly in his five plate appearances. The 29-year-old third baseman has struggled so far this season and Monday's performance was just his second multi-hit game of 2020. He's batting just .241 with four extra-base hits.