Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Collects three RBI

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Nationals.

Arenado didn't have an extra-base hit as he brought home runs Wednesday with a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly. The 28-year-old is slashing .278/.327/.464 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 97 at-bats.

