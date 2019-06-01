Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drives in three in win

Arenado went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Friday's 13-6 rout of the Blue Jays.

The third baseman has now hit safely in 11 straight games, slashing a spectacular .500/.560/.864 over that stretch with four homers and 15 RBI. Arenado is on pace for his best season yet -- his 1.029 OPS through 55 games is 70 points better than the career-high mark he put together in 2017.