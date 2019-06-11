Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Ends brief power outage

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in the Rockies' 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Arenado's third-inning blast off Yu Darvish ended a six-game skid during which he went 4-for-22 with no extra-base knocks. Nothing has helped Arenado overcome brief lulls in his production quite like home cooking; he's batting .395/.440/.697 (158 wRC+) at Coors Field this season, compared to a still-respectable .273/.325/.525 (118 wRC+) in road venues.