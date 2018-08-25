Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Hits 31st home run

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

Arenado took Miles Mikolas deep in the fifth inning for his 31st homer of the year, and is now slashing .309/.390/.578 on the season. Arenado's .968 OPS trails only Jose Ramirez (1.024) among MLB third basemen, and he ranks in the top five at the position in home runs, runs and RBI.