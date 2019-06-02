Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches 16th homer
Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 5-1 win over Toronto.
Arenado extended his hitting streak to 13 games and bumped his season OPS to a robust 1.032 across 256 plate appearances. After slashing a ridiculous .425/.479/.783 during May, the perennial MVP contender is showing no signs of slowing down. He's on pace for 45 home runs and 146 RBI, both would be new personal bests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...