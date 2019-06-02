Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches 16th homer

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

Arenado extended his hitting streak to 13 games and bumped his season OPS to a robust 1.032 across 256 plate appearances. After slashing a ridiculous .425/.479/.783 during May, the perennial MVP contender is showing no signs of slowing down. He's on pace for 45 home runs and 146 RBI, both would be new personal bests.

