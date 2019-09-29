Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Likely out Sunday
Manager Bud Black said Arenado (side) "probably won't play" in Sunday's season finale versus the Brewers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Arenado was withheld from Saturday's starting nine due to side soreness, and it's not a major surprise to see the team remaining cautious with their star third baseman for the final game of the season. Assuming he remains sidelined, the 28-year-old will finish 2019 with a .315/.379/.583 slash line with 41 home runs and 118 RBI in 155 games.
