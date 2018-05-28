Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Records 10th home run
Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.
Arenado connected for a home run off right-hander Tanner Rainey in the sixth inning, his 10th of the season. He enjoyed the Rockies' weekend series against the Reds, going 3-for-9 with two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored. He'll have the chance to keep it going as the Rockies will continue their homestand by welcoming in the Giants starting Monday.
