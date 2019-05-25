Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Two solo shots Friday

Arenado went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 8-6 win over the Orioles.

Arenado opened the scoring in the first inning, and then provided the tying run in the seventh inning with the two blasts. The third baseman has 13 homers, 37 RBI and 37 runs scored in 49 games, while the three-hit night raised his average to .325 for the year.