Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Will begin suspension Saturday
Arenado will start his five-game suspension Saturday, which will allow him to be eligible for the Rockies' series against the Cubs next weekend, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Arenado was levied the suspension stemming from his role in Wednesday's bench-clearing brawl. The third baseman will miss both of this weekend's tilts against Washington and the entire three-game set in Pittsburgh before returning versus Chicago on April 20. In his place, Ryan McMahon will start Saturday and receive a majority of time at the hot corner over the next week.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Suspended five games•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Plates two Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smacks Opening Day homer•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Clubs two homers in eight spring games•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches 36th homer Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: In Monday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...