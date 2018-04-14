Arenado will start his five-game suspension Saturday, which will allow him to be eligible for the Rockies' series against the Cubs next weekend, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Arenado was levied the suspension stemming from his role in Wednesday's bench-clearing brawl. The third baseman will miss both of this weekend's tilts against Washington and the entire three-game set in Pittsburgh before returning versus Chicago on April 20. In his place, Ryan McMahon will start Saturday and receive a majority of time at the hot corner over the next week.