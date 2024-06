Colorado recalled Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Pint will rejoin the Rockies after being optioned down to Albuquerque back in March. The 26-year-old righty will provide bullpen depth in place of Jake Bird (groin), who landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Pint holds a 3.18 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 17 innings with Colorado's Triple-A affiliate this season.