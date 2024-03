The Rockies optioned Pint to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of Just Baseball reports.

Pint gets the boot even after tossing six scoreless innings this spring, though that did come with a 5:4 K:BB. The hard-throwing right-hander has major control issues but the swing-and-miss stuff to be a late-inning reliever if he can just get the walks to a passable level.