Rockies' Ryan Howard: Reports to Albuquerque on Saturday
Howard has reported to Triple-A Albuquerque and will be available for Saturday's game.
After inking a minor-league deal with the Rockies' organization earlier in the day, Howard has already reported to Triple-A and will be in uniform Saturday. He'll need to show more at the dish than he did earlier in the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, when he slashed just .184/.238/.263, in order to get consideration for a promotion to the Rockies before the year is out.
