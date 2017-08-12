Rockies' Ryan Howard: Reports to Albuquerque on Saturday

Howard has reported to Triple-A Albuquerque and will be available for Saturday's game.

After inking a minor-league deal with the Rockies' organization earlier in the day, Howard has already reported to Triple-A and will be in uniform Saturday. He'll need to show more at the dish than he did earlier in the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, when he slashed just .184/.238/.263, in order to get consideration for a promotion to the Rockies before the year is out.