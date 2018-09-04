Ryan Howard: Announces retirement
Howard announced his retirement from baseball Tuesday.
It's something of a surprise that this hadn't already happened, as the 38-year-old hasn't played in the majors since 2016 and hasn't played at any level this year. The Phillies may have wished he retired after the 2011 season, as he posted a 93 wRC+ over the last five years of his career while making $125 million. The first baseman's steep decline and big contract shouldn't overshadow the success he had in the first half of his career, however, as he was a Rookie of the Year, MVP and World Series champion. He'll end his career with 1475 hits and 382 homers, tied for 67th all time in the latter category.
