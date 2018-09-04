Ryan Howard: Announces retirement

Howard announced his retirement from baseball Tuesday.

It's something of a surprise that this hadn't already happened, as the 38-year-old hasn't played in the majors since 2016 and hasn't played at any level this year. The Phillies may have wished he retired after the 2011 season, as he posted a 93 wRC+ over the last five years of his career while making $125 million. The first baseman's steep decline and big contract shouldn't overshadow the success he had in the first half of his career, however, as he was a Rookie of the Year, MVP and World Series champion. He'll end his career with 1475 hits and 382 homers, tied for 67th all time in the latter category.

More News
Our Latest Stories