Ritter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Since his promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 6, Ritter has been serving as the Rockies' primary shortstop while Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) has been on the shelf. Through his first 60 big-league plate appearances, Ritter has slashed .222/.271/.333 with two doubles, two triples and six RBI. After a stretch of 10 consecutive starts, Ritter will begin Wednesday's contest on the bench while Orlando Arcia gets the nod at shortstop and bats eighth.