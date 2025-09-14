Ritter (undisclosed) will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Ritter was held out of the lineup for each of the previous five games due to an unspecified issue, though he was able to make an appearance off the bench in Saturday's 11-3 loss. He reached base in his lone plate appearance when he was hit by a pitch, but he was able to stay in the game and is now ready to reclaim a starting role in the series finale.