Ritter went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Reds.

Ritter continues to get regular run with Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) sidelined, but he's struggled to find a rhythm at the plate. He did manage his first career home run with a two-run blast in the third inning, his first extra-base hit since June 27. Tovar has begun a rehab assignment, so Ritter's regular playing time is likely to decrease significantly coming out of the All-Star break.