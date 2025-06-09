Ritter went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday against the Mets.

Ritter was recalled to make his big-league debut Friday with Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) sidelined. Ritter started all three games across the team's weekend series against the Mets and had a hit in each contest. He also collected the first RBI of his career on Sunday on an infield single in the ninth inning. However, Ritter has also struck out four times in 12 at-bats.