The Rockies placed Ritter (finger) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

Ritter need stitches Saturday after taking a pitch off his right middle finger while laying down a sacrifice bunt. The initial expectation was that the rookie infielder would need to miss a few days, but the move to the IL means Ritter will be out until at least July 30. Colorado called up Adael Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque for infield depth, and Orlando Arcia along with Kyle Farmer could log starts at the keystone while Ritter remains sidelined.