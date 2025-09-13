Ritter (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Rockies haven't disclosed any information about Ritter's injury, but Saturday will mark the fifth consecutive contest he's missed because of it. Orlando Arcia will start at second and bat ninth against right-hander Dylan Cease; meanwhile, Ritter may be ticketed for a trip to the IL if he doesn't return soon.