Ritter (finger) went 1-for-4 with two RBI in his first rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Ritter is finally ready to play in games again after going on the 10-day injured list nearly four weeks ago with a significant laceration on his right middle finger. He should not require too many rehab contests before rejoining the Rockies' active roster, and with Thairo Estrada (hamstring) done for the season, Ritter could take over as the Rockies' regular second baseman.