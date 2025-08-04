The Rockies announced Monday that Ritter (finger) has resumed swinging a bat, MLB.com reports.

Ritter isn't yet swinging at 100 percent, as he's been trying to avoid putting pressure on his right middle finger, which was hit by a pitch on a bunt attempt in a July 19 game. The rookie infielder suffered a significant laceration on the finger but has since had his stitches removed. The Rockies haven't indicated when Ritter might be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment.