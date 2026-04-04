The Rockies claimed Peralta off waivers from the Brewers on Saturday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta lost his spot on Milwaukee's 40-man roster when the Brewers acquired outfielder Luis Matos earlier in the week, but the former will now claim a 40-man spot in Colorado's organization. Peralta owns a 5.12 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 45.2 innings in his big-league career, and he began the season at Triple-A Nashville and allowed three earned runs over one inning across two appearances. The Rockies will option him to Triple-A Albuquerque.