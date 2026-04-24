Peralta is set to be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Peralta has made seven appearances out of the bullpen with Albuquerque since the Rockies claimed him off waivers April 4, posting a 3.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 9.2 innings. The 26-year-old will give Colorado another left-handed option out of the its bullpen ahead of a three-game series against the Mets.