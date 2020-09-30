Oberg (arm) said Tuesday that he recently began physical therapy and hopes to begin throwing in late November or early December, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Oberg missed the entire 2020 season but recently underwent thoracic outlet surgery, a procedure that he hopes will allow him to continue pitching in 2021. While his status is dependent on how he progresses, he was hopeful as the offseason begins. "The plan is for me to start throwing after a couple of months, right around Thanksgiving or early December, right around when my normal throwing session would start," Oberg said. Pitchers who have underwent the procedure in the past have had mixed results after they returned, but there have been more success stories recently as the procedure becomes more common. When he's healthy, Oberg should compete for a high-leverage role in the Rockies' bullpen. The right-hander posted a career-best 2.25 ERA along with a 1.11 WHIP and 58:23 K:BB over 56 innings in 2019.