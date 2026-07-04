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Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Placed on 15-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies placed Halvorsen on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to July 1, due to right shoulder inflammation.

Halvorsen's most recent call-up to the big club didn't go well, as he yielded four runs on seven hits with a 1:1 K:BB over 2.2 innings spanning three appearances. He'll now be sidelined at least through the All-Star break because of a shoulder issue. Starter Tomoyuki Sugano (back) also landed on the IL on Saturday, while Sean Sullivan was called up from Albuquerque and veteran reliever Jordan Romano had his contract selected from the same Triple-A club.

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