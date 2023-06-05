Thompson (undisclosed) returned to action for High-A Spokane on June 2 and has hit .438 with four home runs over an eight-game hit streak.

He is still listed as being on the 7-day injured list, but he has played in the last three games for Spokane, so it seems like a data error on MiLB.com. This hit streak dates back to before the injury, and Thompson, who transitioned from the outfield to third base this year, has a .438/.489/.763 slash line with five home runs, five steals, an 8.7 percent strikeout rate and a .435 BABIP in 21 games.