Story (elbow) underwent an MRI on Tuesday and manager Bud Black said, "there's some inflammation and a little bit of soreness around the joint but the ligament seems to be fine."

Story exited Monday's game with right elbow soreness and there was fear earlier Tuesday that he may have suffered damage to the UCL, but thankfully he appears to be dealing with a less severe issue. The 25-year-old is without an official timetable for his return at this point and is still awaiting a more thorough diagnosis of the injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.