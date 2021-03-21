Story went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and one walk in Saturday's spring loss to the Cubs.

Story's power has been on full display this spring, and he put the Rockies on the board Saturday with a solo blast in the fourth inning. The shortstop has appeared in 10 Cactus League games this year and has gone 7-for-28 with four home runs, one double, seven RBI and nine strikeouts. Story has played on consecutive days just twice this spring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. However, he'll occupy an everyday role in Colorado's lineup once the regular season gets underway.