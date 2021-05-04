Story (finger) will start at shortstop and bat second in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Story was removed late in the Rockies' last game Sunday against the Astros after being hit by a pitch on his right index finger, but X-rays cleared him of any structural damage. After getting an extra day to recover from the injury when Monday's series opener with the Giants was postponed due to inclement weather, Story looks like he'll be available for both ends of Tuesday's twin bill.