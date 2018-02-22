Rockies' Trevor Story: Could hit cleanup

Manager Bud Black said he's intrigued by the thought of Story hitting fourth this season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

This obviously hinges on Story showing he's improved his brutal contact issues from 2017, as he struck out in 34.4 percent of his plate appearances while leading all of baseball with 191 strikeouts last season. He took part in an intense offseason workout program and focused on simplifying his approach at the plate in the offseason, which he's hoping will help him return to his rookie-year form (.272/.341/.567 with 27 homers in 97 games). The 25-year-old should hold fantasy value either way given his impressive pop and sneaky speed at the shortstop position, but hitting in the heart of a solid Rockies' lineup would provide a nice boost to his counting stats. Until Cactus League action picks up and we get a look at how Story's adjustments are paying off, he should continued to be viewed as a risky, albeit high-upside bounce-back candidate at what should be a significantly discounted price from a year ago.