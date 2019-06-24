Rockies' Trevor Story: Could return when first eligible
Story (thumb) said it's "possible" he could return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Story landed on the injured list last week with a sprained and bruised right thumb, an injury he suffered while sliding into second base. Manager Bud Black said the shortstop was originally expected to miss "a couple of weeks" due to the injury, but Story took grounders over the weekend and is now hoping to rejoin the Rockies after a minimum stay on the shelf. "As a player, that's obviously my goal," Story said before adding that he won't rush himself back. "But we are going to be smart about it. I'm going to listen to my body."
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: To miss time with sprained thumb•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Sitting Thursday while MRI looms•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: MRI scheduled for Thursday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: X-rays negative on thumb•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Sustains apparent hand injury•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Posts two more hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...