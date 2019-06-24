Rockies' Trevor Story: Could return when first eligible

Story (thumb) said it's "possible" he could return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Story landed on the injured list last week with a sprained and bruised right thumb, an injury he suffered while sliding into second base. Manager Bud Black said the shortstop was originally expected to miss "a couple of weeks" due to the injury, but Story took grounders over the weekend and is now hoping to rejoin the Rockies after a minimum stay on the shelf. "As a player, that's obviously my goal," Story said before adding that he won't rush himself back. "But we are going to be smart about it. I'm going to listen to my body."